CEC registers some candidates for upcoming presidential election in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan’s Central Election Commission has registered some candidates for the snap presidential election to be held on March 12, Trend reports via Turkmen media.

The CEC has registered Maksatmyrat Ovezgeldiyev, Head of the sanitary and epidemiological service of the Babadaykhan district from Ahal region and Kakageldi Sariyev, Director of the Renewable Energy Sources research and production center under Turkmenistan’s State Energy Institute from Mary region, as well as Babamyrat Meredov, Director of the Vepaly Gurlushik ES from the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

So far, the CEC has registered Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhamedov from Democratic Party and Agadzhan Bekmyradov, Deputy Head of the Executive Authority of the Mary region, for the post of president from Agrarian Party, Berdymammed Gurbanov, chief physician of the Avaza sanatorium from a group of citizens of Ahal region and Perhat Begenjov, Director of the Financial and Economic Secondary Vocational School from Lebap region.

On February 11 during the extraordinary meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty (People’s Council) and Milli Gengesh (National Council) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that road to the public administration of the country should be given to young leaders.

The nomination of candidates for the country's presidential position started on February 14.