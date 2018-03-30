First phase of TANAP’s construction 99% complete

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The work on construction of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) to Eskisehir in Turkey is 99 percent complete.

The announcement was made during the general meeting of TANAP Management Board in Ankara, said a message from Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

The work on TANAP’s section from Eskisehir to the Greek border is 80 percent complete.

“In general the project is more than 93 percent complete. Currently, all the work is carried out in accordance with the schedule with high accuracy and quality,” said the message.

TANAP Board head, president of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev said during the meeting that six billion cubic meters of gas per year will start to be exported to Turkey via TANAP in the second half of 2018.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

---

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news