Azerbaijan's oil prices up

Oil&Gas 19 May 2020 11:09 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil field, amounted to $36.62 per barrel on May 18, which is $4.35 more compared to May 17, Trend reports on May 19 with reference to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $35.74 per barrel on May 18, which is $3.88 more compared to May 17.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1997 and exporting it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export Pipeline, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port amounted to $34.76 per barrel on May 18, which is $3.9 more compared to May 17.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, amounted to $34.07 per barrel on May 18, indicating an increase of $3.88 compared to May 17.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 19)

