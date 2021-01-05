One of Azerbaijani insurance companies to be liquidated

BAKU, Azerbaijan Jan. 5

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Azerbaijani AXA MBASK insurance company will stop its activity, Trend reports with reference to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the data, the AXA MBASK management made a decision to terminate the activity and liquidate the company. The company's shares are wholly owned by the Spanish subsidiary AXA Seguros Generales, S.A., De Seguros Y Reaseguros of the French AXA group.

AXA MBASK insurance company with an authorized capital of 20.5 million manat ($12.5 million) was registered in 1992 and provided insurance services for cars (CASCO), property, cargo, travel insurance, and also offered medical insurance services.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 5)

