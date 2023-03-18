Iranian currency rates for March 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to March 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,712 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 18 Iranian rial on March 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,992 50,534 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,234 45,439 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,002 3,949 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,924 3,882 1 Danish krone DKK 6,006 5,942 1 Indian rupee INR 509 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,856 136,817 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,822 14,894 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,810 31,617 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,094 109,106 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,541 30,433 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,241 25,962 1 South African rand ZAR 2,280 2,280 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,209 2,212 1 Russian ruble RUB 545 552 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,071 27,760 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,289 31,066 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,167 39,808 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,239 1,245 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,748 31,665 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,721 8,733 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,098 6,083 100 Thai baths THB 123,280 121,460 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,353 9,367 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,136 31,858 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,712 44,237 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,164 9,052 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,313 16,279 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,733 2,718 1 Afghan afghani AFN 481 478 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,802 16,721 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,606 76,258 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,854 3,844 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 419,596 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,382 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 382,020 rials, and the price of $1 is 362,706 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 468,000-471,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 500,000-503,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur