Iranian currency rates for March 18

Finance Materials 18 March 2023 09:42 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to March 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,712 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 18

Iranian rial on March 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,992

50,534

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,234

45,439

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,002

3,949

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,924

3,882

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,006

5,942

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,856

136,817

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,822

14,894

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,810

31,617

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,094

109,106

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,541

30,433

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,241

25,962

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,280

2,280

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,209

2,212

1 Russian ruble

RUB

545

552

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,071

27,760

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,289

31,066

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,167

39,808

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,239

1,245

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,748

31,665

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,721

8,733

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,098

6,083

100 Thai baths

THB

123,280

121,460

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,353

9,367

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,136

31,858

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,712

44,237

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,164

9,052

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,313

16,279

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,733

2,718

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

481

478

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,802

16,721

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,606

76,258

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,854

3,844

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 419,596 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,382 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 382,020 rials, and the price of $1 is 362,706 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 468,000-471,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 500,000-503,000 rials.

