Iranian currency rate for June 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 15, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to June 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,595 rials.

Currency Rial on June 15 Rial on June 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,311 52,963 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,803 46,378 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,940 3,920 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,979 3,943 1 Danish krone DKK 6,119 6,082 1 Indian rupee INR 513 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,758 136,656 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,628 14,753 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,140 29,996 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,363 5,362 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,121 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,611 31,579 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,180 25,818 1 South African rand ZAR 2,294 2,263 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,782 1,776 1 Russian ruble RUB 499 500 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,208 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,688 28,454 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,380 31,300 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,425 38,756 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,313 1,366 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,019 31,891 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,718 8,712 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,876 5,868 100 Thai baths THB 121,335 121,199 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,091 9,098 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,053 33,098 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,595 45,323 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,336 9,363 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,081 16,151 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,828 2,827 1 Afghan afghani AFN 488 488 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,800 16,792 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,714 24,714 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,121 75,209 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,850 3,844 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,018 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,001 rials, and the price of $1 is 413,593 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,183 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,994 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 485,000-488,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 527,000-530,000 rials.

