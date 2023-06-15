Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iranian currency rate for June 15

Finance Materials 15 June 2023 10:53 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 15, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to June 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,595 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 15

Rial on June 14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,311

52,963

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,803

46,378

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,940

3,920

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,979

3,943

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,119

6,082

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,758

136,656

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,628

14,753

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,140

29,996

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,363

5,362

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,121

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,611

31,579

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,180

25,818

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,294

2,263

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,782

1,776

1 Russian ruble

RUB

499

500

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,208

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,688

28,454

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,380

31,300

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,425

38,756

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,313

1,366

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,019

31,891

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,718

8,712

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,876

5,868

100 Thai baths

THB

121,335

121,199

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,091

9,098

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,053

33,098

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,595

45,323

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,336

9,363

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,081

16,151

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,828

2,827

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

488

488

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,800

16,792

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,714

24,714

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,121

75,209

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,850

3,844

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,018

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,001 rials, and the price of $1 is 413,593 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,183 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,994 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 485,000-488,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 527,000-530,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
