Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency to prepare design estimate documents via tender

Tenders 16 October 2020 09:30 (UTC+04:00)
Iran, Slovakia to expand media cooperation
Daily COVID-19 cases reach new high of 7,833 in Netherlands
Daimler posts forecast-beating third-quarter results as recovery takes hold
Armenian Armed Forces' artillery battery destroyed, regiment's deputy commander wounded Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:41
Georgian Hualing FIZ talks about impact of pandemic on its economy activity Business 10:39
Bulgartransgaz expands involvement on Balkan Gas Hub EAD trading platform Oil&Gas 10:30
Apple supplier Foxconn aims to supply to 10% of global EVs US 10:26
New casualties of Armenian Armed Forces disclosed (VIDEO) Politics 10:25
Iranian importers file request to release necessary goods from customs Business 10:07
Iran and India trade down due to COVID-19 Business 10:04
Turkmenistan, China intend to increase mutual trade turnover Business 10:03
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 16 Uzbekistan 09:45
There are countries in Minsk Group that are not interested in this region at all - President Aliyev Politics 09:43
We could have said that we disagree to this ceasefire, we agreed to this so that people would not die on this and on the other side, says Azerbaijani president Politics 09:41
So no-one should accuse us, otherwise, we will have to reveal all the unpleasant moments - President Aliyev Politics 09:40
Without our permission, no country will be able to send its peacekeepers to our lands - President Aliyev Politics 09:38
Pashinyan is a product of Soros, says Azerbaijani president Politics 09:36
European countries that will receive gas through TANAP next year should also warn them Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 09:34
Nobody can stop us because our cause is fair, we are going along this path, we are following it successfully, says Azerbaijani president Politics 09:29
Let Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh today know that Azerbaijani people are not their enemy, says Azerbaijani president Politics 09:27
We raise our flag, free our lands and we will go all the way to the end - President Aliyev Politics 09:21
If war continues, we will destroy entire army of Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 09:19
We will provide this information at the right time - President Aliyev on more of Azerbaijani Army's impressive successes Politics 09:18
Azerbaijan's Baku Metro opens tender for improvement of lighting system Tenders 09:17
Our operation to liberate us from the occupation continues successfully, says President Aliyev Politics 09:08
Attempts currently being made by Armenia regarding Nagorno Karabakh are inappropriate and very harmful for themselves - President Aliyev Politics 09:07
Attack on Ganja - another terrorist act on the part of Armenia, says President Aliyev Politics 09:06
Enterprise Georgia wins WTPO Awards 2020 Georgia 09:00
Armenian armed forces continue shelling settlements of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:56
Almaty toughens quarantine regulations Kazakhstan 08:49
2 Turkish defense giants join forces to modernize armored combat vehicles Turkey 08:20
Number of COVID-19 stays around 100 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:55
Iran, Slovakia to expand media cooperation Iran 07:53
U.S. senators question Amazon on concerns it tracks employees, limits unionization US 07:38
Uber joins forces with SK Telecom to crack tough South Korea market Finance 06:50
Kamala Harris pauses in-person campaigning after staffer diagnosed with COVID-19 US 06:02
Daily COVID-19 cases reach new high of 7,833 in Netherlands Europe 05:11
Somali army kills 61 al-Shabab militants in attack near Mogadishu Other News 04:05
6 soldiers killed in terror attack in NW Pakistan Other News 03:17
Israel's COVID-19 cases cross 300,000 mark despite decline in new infections Israel 02:29
Daimler posts forecast-beating third-quarter results as recovery takes hold Business 01:42
EU tells Britain to give ground to secure trade deal, UK to respond Friday Europe 00:34
Turkey, Hungary can cooperate on AI projects, digital economy, minister says Turkey 15 October 23:35
I urge international community to deplore military crimes of Armenia - First VP of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 15 October 22:46
Armenia continues to target residential areas civilians, says Azerbaijani MFA Politics 15 October 21:22
Kyrgyz MPs to consider President's resignation Kyrgyzstan 15 October 20:55
Iran Air to resume flights to Germany's Cologne city as of Oct 30 Iran 15 October 20:29
Use of Scud missiles by Armenian military against civilians in Azerbaijan’s Ganja - similar to barbaric shelling of London, Paris, says former director of Space Research Institute Armenia 15 October 20:25
IDPs from Khojavand celebrate liberation of Azerbaijani lands (PHOTO) Society 15 October 20:09
Azerbaijani president gives interview to director general of media holding Politics 15 October 20:04
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 15 October 19:50
Europe must make choice between Armenia and its energy security - Turkish government Oil&Gas 15 October 19:47
Phone talk held between Azerbaijani, Czech FMs Politics 15 October 19:27
Int’l community must assist withdrawal of Armenian troops from occupied Azerbaijani lands - Lebanese political analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 October 19:24
Azerbaijani cultural center in Uzbekistan sends statement to CIS Executive Committee Politics 15 October 19:18
Death toll as result of deliberate shelling of cemetery in Azerbaijan’s Tartar by Armenia increases (PHOTO) Politics 15 October 19:04
IMF says Azerbaijani economy to suffer least among oil exporting countries Finance 15 October 18:56
Armenian armed forces’ missile, artillery strikes cause fires in civilian facilities - Azerbaijani ministry (PHOTO) Politics 15 October 18:55
Armenian provocateurs blame French journalists of spreading coronavirus (PHOTO) Politics 15 October 18:53
Hyundai cars production commissioned in Kazakhstan’s Almaty Construction 15 October 18:52
Georgia's Hualing FIZ finalizing negotiations with 4 new international companies Business 15 October 18:51
Uzbekneftegaz reveals hydrocarbons volume processed at oil refineries for 9M2020 Oil&Gas 15 October 18:44
Meeting of FMs of Central Asian states, Russia held Central Asia 15 October 18:43
Essence of Armenia's national idea - to manipulate historical myths - Russian political analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 October 18:32
Azerbaijan discloses its 9M2020 foreign trade turnover Business 15 October 18:27
Agrobank allocates loans for cotton picking machines in Uzbek regions Finance 15 October 18:25
ADB working closely with Kazakhstan's govt to mitigate negative externalities of COVID-19 Business 15 October 18:15
Pakistan reduces steel import from Turkey Turkey 15 October 18:04
UAE, Israel working on double tax treaty to encourage investment Israel 15 October 18:01
Russia raises steel import from Turkish markets Turkey 15 October 18:00
Azerbaijan liberates several villages in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavand districts - president Politics 15 October 18:00
Armenian lobby trying to undermine Israeli-Azerbaijani relations Politics 15 October 17:55
Georgia plans to export cigars and cigarillos to new markets Business 15 October 17:53
Turkish Trade Ministry says export of steel to Uzbekistan slumps Turkey 15 October 17:52
Budget for Georgian Poti port expansion increases Transport 15 October 17:50
Volume of exported textile clothing to EAEU from Turkmenistan published Business 15 October 17:49
Georgia builds new poultry farm Business 15 October 17:49
Armenian provocateurs spreading fake video footages on social media – Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 15 October 17:46
Turkey ups export of cement to Georgia through 9M2020 Turkey 15 October 17:37
International software development company Deepam enters Georgian market Business 15 October 17:36
Georgia to resume part of regular flights in direction of Europe Transport 15 October 17:35
Kremlin discloses condition for deployment of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 October 17:34
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office disseminates information in connection with shelling of funeral procession in Tartar Politics 15 October 17:33
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - not among CSTO obligations, says Kazakh expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 October 17:17
Steel export from Turkey to Kyrgyzstan grows Turkey 15 October 17:14
US information technology company EPAM opening office in Georgia Business 15 October 17:14
Russian Church in Azerbaijan's Ganja heavily damaged from Armenian missile attack - Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Ganja city Politics 15 October 17:13
Citizens who enter Georgia have to go through mandatory 12-day quarantine Transport 15 October 17:07
ITOCHU contributing to reduction of greenhouse gas emission in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15 October 17:04
Rally held in Turkey in support of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 15 October 17:04
Iran's East Azerbaijan Province exports agricultural products to foreign countries Business 15 October 17:02
PM: There is no reason to postpone elections in Georgia Georgia 15 October 16:59
Azerbaijan's PM sends letter to Turkey's VP Politics 15 October 16:58
Azerbaijan discloses names of those killed, wounded at Tartar cemetery during Armenian armed forces’ shelling Politics 15 October 16:57
Information spread by Armenia about downed Azerbaijani Su-25 attack aircraft false - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 15 October 16:50
Iran's road ministry to manage border terminals Transport 15 October 16:45
EBRD assist in developing online platform for school in Uzbekistan’s Namangan amid COVID-19 ICT 15 October 16:43
TURKPA Secretary General harshly condemns Armenian provocations Politics 15 October 16:41
Russian deputy FM, EU special representative discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 October 16:40
Kazakhstan's SMEs disproportionately affected by COVID-related quarantine measures Business 15 October 16:27
Export of Turkmen oil products to EAEU countries increased Business 15 October 16:26
Value of Azerbaijan's industrial production declines Business 15 October 16:18
