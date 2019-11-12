Georgian Airways temporarily stops flights to several European cities

12 November 2019 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Airways Airline temporarily stops flights in several directions or reduces their frequency, Trend reports referring to Georgian media outlets.

Flights in the direction of Tbilisi-Barcelona will be stopped from November 20 to December 18, 2019, and from January 12 to March 4, 2020.

Flights in the direction of Tbilisi-Bologna will be stopped on November 8 and will resume after December 18, 2019. The flights in this direction will also be stopped from January 10 to March 4, 2020.

Flights on the Tbilisi-Brussels route will be stopped from November 21 to December 12, 2019, as well as from January 16 to March 5, 2020.

Flights in the direction of Tbilisi-London will be stopped from November 23 to December 7, 2019, as well as from January 15 to March 11, 2020.

Tbilisi-Prague flights will be stopped from November 19 to December 10, 2019.

As reported, Georgian Airways will also reduce the number of flights operated on the Tbilisi-Berlin and Tbilisi-Kiev routes.

No comments were provided by the company at the moment.

Georgian Airways Airline is based at Tbilisi International Airport and operates scheduled flights to over 25 destinations overall.

