Georgia looks to stimulate vaccination to put tourism sector back on its feet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Georgia intends to stimulate the vaccination of employees of the sectors of the economy related to tourism - in particular, tour operators, hotels and restaurants, Deputy Minister of Economy, former head of the National Tourism Administration Mariam Kvrivishvili said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to Kvrivishvili, restaurants and hotels, the staff of which will be vaccinated (up to 60 percent), will be able to receive a 30-percent discount on participation in various kinds of tourism exhibitions. At a vaccination rate of 80 percent, the discount will be 50 percent.

“During the year, Georgia has taken part in more than 40 different international tourism exhibitions, and it costs a lot for both the state and the private sector. The benefits we offer provide businesses with considerable financial benefits, since participation in exhibitions allows companies to attract new customers,” she said.

She added that the state can offer other incentive measures - in particular, representatives of international travel companies, journalists and bloggers who cover the country's tourism potential often come to Georgia, so they can be sent to a hotel or a restaurant, the employees of which have been vaccinated.

“The National Tourism Administration under the Ministry of Economy is actively working to popularize the country, and we have many programs in which representatives of large travel companies, well-known journalists and bloggers come to the country. This is a very effective tool to attract more tourists to Georgia and if the restaurant or hotel meets the vaccination conditions, we will refer our guests to them. It will also be a good incentive for the business to encourage the vaccination of its employees,” the deputy minister said.

In addition, there are a number of other proposals that were discussed during a meeting with representatives of the tourism sector, in which the head of the Center for Disease Control also took part.

“We know that there are many issues around vaccination, including in the tourism sector, and this slows down the process. Exhaustive answers will be given to all questions and we expect that the majority of employees in the tourism sector will be vaccinated,” Kvrivishvili said.

