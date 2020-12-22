Uzbekistan suspends number of international flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan decided to limit international air traffic with countries, where the number of new cases of COVID-19 has risen sharply, in order not to complicate the epidemiological situation in the country, Trend reports referring to the Special Republican Commission.

In recent days, the number of new cases of coronavirus infection has sharply increased, and the epidemiological situation has deteriorated sharply in some foreign countries, in particular in the UK, Italy, Denmark, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands, and South Africa.

The daily incidence as of December 20 of this year in the UK amounts to 36,000, in Germany - about 21,000, in Italy – 15,000, in the Netherlands – 13,000, in South Africa - more than 9,000.

In order to maintain epidemiological stability in Uzbekistan in the face of a rapid aggravation of the epidemiological situation in the world, to prevent the emergence of new foci of coronavirus infection, the Special Republican Commission decided to suspend international flights (inbound, outbound, and transit flights to the country) with the UK, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands, and South Africa starting from December 21 of this year to January 10, 2021,

Along with this, citizens of the UK, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands, and South Africa, stateless persons permanently residing in these states, and citizens of third countries residing in these states or who have been there for the last 14 days are subject to the above restriction, and they are not allowed to enter Uzbekistan during its validity period.

In addition, citizens and stateless persons of Uzbekistan who enter Uzbekistan through third countries and who have been in the UK, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands, and South Africa during the last 14 days are subject to a 14-day temporary quarantine in quarantine facilities or in hotels.

The restrictions will be gradually removed as the epidemiological situation in these countries stabilizes.

The Republican Special Commission calls on citizens to strictly observe quarantine restrictions on wearing masks in public places, holding events for no more than 30 people in restaurants, cafes, and other catering establishments, and also not to organize various corporate festive events in ministries, departments, and organizations.

