Quota for bilateral transit traffic increased between Azerbaijan, Turkey

The quota for bilateral transit traffic between Azerbaijan and Turkey has been increased by 31 percent (from 35,000 to 46,000), the message of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said, Trend reports.

"The quota for transit traffic to third countries has been increased from 2,500 to 3,000. Also, the Turkish ministry issued an additional 8,000 pass documents for 2021," the message said.

On June 24-25, a meeting of the joint commission of Azerbaijan and Turkey on land transport was held in Istanbul.

At the meeting, Turkey was represented by the General Manager for regulation of transport services of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Murat Bashtor, Azerbaijan - the head of the State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Habib Hasanov.

The parties discussed international road transport and transit crossings across the Caspian Sea, and also announced the start of work on a new agreement to replace the agreement on road transport signed between the two countries in Ankara in November 1992.

