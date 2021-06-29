Quota for bilateral transit traffic increased between Azerbaijan, Turkey

Transport 29 June 2021 21:29 (UTC+04:00)
Quota for bilateral transit traffic increased between Azerbaijan, Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The quota for bilateral transit traffic between Azerbaijan and Turkey has been increased by 31 percent (from 35,000 to 46,000), the message of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said, Trend reports.

"The quota for transit traffic to third countries has been increased from 2,500 to 3,000. Also, the Turkish ministry issued an additional 8,000 pass documents for 2021," the message said.

On June 24-25, a meeting of the joint commission of Azerbaijan and Turkey on land transport was held in Istanbul.

At the meeting, Turkey was represented by the General Manager for regulation of transport services of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Murat Bashtor, Azerbaijan - the head of the State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Habib Hasanov.

The parties discussed international road transport and transit crossings across the Caspian Sea, and also announced the start of work on a new agreement to replace the agreement on road transport signed between the two countries in Ankara in November 1992.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran shares data on number of vaccinated citizens in Tehran province
Iran shares data on number of vaccinated citizens in Tehran province
Iran's TEDPIX sees gains
Iran's TEDPIX sees gains
Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce talks unrest in Afghanistan
Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce talks unrest in Afghanistan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Belarus' wood exports to Kazakhstan up by over 20% Kazakhstan 21:35
Covid-19: AstraZeneca’s India vaccine partner seeking EU travel resolution Other News 21:31
Presence of online shops in Azerbaijan increases competitiveness among entrepreneurs ICT 21:30
Capital budget of Georgian Tbilisi for 2021 exceeds planned indicators Finance 21:29
Czech companies actively participate in tenders of Georgia - ministry Transport 21:29
Quota for bilateral transit traffic increased between Azerbaijan, Turkey Transport 21:29
Uzbekistan, Turkey agree on several investment projects Uzbekistan 21:27
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 29 Society 21:00
Azerbaijan to introduce fines for use of disposable plastic dishes soon Society 21:00
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves general plan of Aghjabadi town Society 20:59
Azerbaijan confirms 87 more COVID-19 cases, 70 recoveries Society 20:51
Azerbaijan discloses composition of national team at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Geneva (PHOTO) Society 20:34
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 30 Oil&Gas 20:26
ANAMA calls for raising mine awareness (PHOTO) Society 20:26
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 20:25
Construction of Azerbaijan’s Barda-Aghdam highway underway (PHOTO) Society 20:24
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers adopts resolution on public transport Society 20:11
Azerbaijan holds master class on trampoline gymnastics in Gakh district (PHOTO) Society 19:23
EBRD forecasts Georgian economy to grow Business 18:06
Azerbaijan launches new e-service for vaccinations Society 17:52
Azerbaijani doctor warns of new global pandemic Society 17:44
Inaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: "We're here to stay" Israel 17:41
Oman expands COVID-19 vaccinations to over 18s Arab World 17:41
Paris gets new JPMorgan trading hub in post-Brexit push Europe 17:30
Vaccination with third dose of Sputnik V safe, provides higher antibody titer Russia 17:28
Georgia sees increase in imports of mobile phones ICT 17:26
US Embassy in Turkmenistan names USAID's regional projects in country Business 17:26
Azerbaijan held investigation on crashed Russian helicopter - Prosecutor General's Office Politics 17:25
Azerbaijan sees decline in population's nominal income Finance 17:13
Iran shares data on minerals extraction from mines of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Business 17:05
Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze at World Competitions in Geneva Society 17:04
Karabakh's water resources to contribute to dev't of adjacent territories - ministry Economy 16:57
Turkmen Ministry of Health opens tender for medical equipment purchase Tenders 16:56
Weekly review of Uzbek Republican Commodity Exchange Business 16:56
Investment in industrial plants in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province up Business 16:55
French Schneider Electric to provide smart tailored solutions for Karabakh (Exclusive) Economy 16:53
Iran reveals number of enterprises put into operation in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 16:39
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for transport services Tenders 16:38
S. Korean CelluFab eyes launching biodegradable disposable production in Uzbek Tashkent region Uzbekistan 16:38
Uzbek currency rates for June 30 Finance 16:36
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region shows highest growth in business activity in May 2021 Business 16:36
Data on fees in Azerbaijani insurance market as of early June 2021 disclosed Finance 16:33
Alstom locomotives to help increase capacity of Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure Transport 16:33
Central Bank notes increase in net profit of Uzbek banks Finance 16:33
Iran's SAIPA to unveil new car Business 16:32
Minister discloses total volume of investments by EBRD in Azerbaijan's economy Finance 16:32
Wizz Air to return to Georgian Kutaisi International Airport Transport 16:29
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss issues of bilateral co-op Business 16:29
Iran shares data on number of vaccinated citizens in Tehran province Politics 16:29
Azerbaijani Air Force continues successful performance at int'l tactical exercises in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:28
Uzbekistan receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 16:24
Iran's TEDPIX sees gains Politics 16:24
Uncontracted Сaspian gas facing competitive challenges in core export destinations Oil&Gas 16:23
Georgia reports new cases of COVID-19 Delta strain Georgia 16:21
Iran Currency Exchange trade increases Business 16:20
Sales of Iran's Nouri Petrochemical Company soar Oil&Gas 16:20
Various industrial contracts concluded in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 16:20
Turkish cargo train to pass through Azerbaijan heading to China Transport 16:19
Iran sets new record on generation of small-scale power plants Oil&Gas 16:19
Azerbaijan unveils latest data on fees in insurance market Finance 16:18
Tete-a-tete meeting of Sadyr Zhaparov and Emomali Rahmon Kyrgyzstan 16:04
Courtyard by Marriott To Debut In Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 16:00
Caspian countries should bring upstream and carbon-neutral investments together – Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 15:43
Putin has no plans for phone contacts with Saudi Arabia leadership before OPEC+ meeting Russia 15:24
Saudi Aramco seeks financing advisor for gas pipeline deal Arab World 15:21
Israel targets 14-month state budget to be approved by November Israel 15:20
Caspian Upstream needs highly-experienced IOCs Oil&Gas 15:18
Croatia twofold reduces import of Kazakh-made goods Business 15:17
$400 bn export target ambitious but achievable, needs aggressive marketing: FIEO Other News 15:17
Rs 1.75 lakh crore divestment target on track: Indian CEA Other News 15:14
India, Bhutan Review Development Partnership, Agree Over New Projects Other News 15:12
Zomato, Tiger Global to turn Grofers into unicorn with $120 million funding Other News 15:11
India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast Other News 15:08
Indian EAM Jaishankar, European Union Leader Discuss Covid Challenge, Development Cooperation Other News 15:07
India to issue 500,000 free visas to boost tourism Other News 15:02
Coal is dying and ADB wants out of it - NGO Forum on ADB's coal strategy exit Business 14:55
Georgian company to repair Garadagh-Agstafa-Tbilisii gas pipeline Oil&Gas 14:55
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender for power units repair Tenders 14:54
LNG’s role in ensuring European supply security Oil&Gas 14:53
French Alstom ensuring safety of Azerbaijani railways Transport 14:51
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ unveils volume of currency sold at auctions in June 2021 Oil&Gas 14:50
EBRD reveals forecasts of Turkmenistan's real GDP for next year Finance 14:49
Iran's Esfahan Oil Refining Company discloses production data Oil&Gas 14:36
Chinese business eyes renewables, transport, engineering projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 14:36
United Airlines orders 270 Boeing and Airbus jets US 14:34
Belarus discloses value of building material supplies to Azerbaijan Construction 14:33
Cargo transportation in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province climbs Transport 14:25
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 29 Society 14:23
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 14:23
Georgia to use renewable energy sources in agricultural lending project Business 14:18
More than 2,000 people from Azerbaijan visited Uzbekistan in 2020 Tourism 14:16
Uzbekistan shares data on revenues from copper sales Uzbekistan 14:15
Member of Armenian armed group talks Karabakh region of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 14:14
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of Courtyard by Marriott Baku hotel (PHOTO) Politics 14:12
Azerbaijani Office of Commissioner for Human Rights, Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution sign memorandum Politics 14:09
Iran's Shahid Salimi TPP boosts electricity generation Oil&Gas 13:46
Iranian Energy Minister talks about facilities in water, electricity sectors Oil&Gas 13:45
EBRD renews Azerbaijan's GDP growth forecast for 2021-2022 Finance 13:45
Iran to resume operations of manufacturing enterprises in Ardabil Province Business 13:41
Iran's auto industry reduces reliance on auto parts import - minister Business 13:39
All news