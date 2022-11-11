Dev't of internal transport and transit corridors between Turkic states - of great importance, President Tokayev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The development of internal transport and transit corridors between Turkic states is of great importance, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports on November 11.

According to him, states member of OTS connect the West and East, the North and the South and therefore, in the current transition period, it's very important to increase the potential of transport and transit communications and maximize the use of their capabilities.

"A bright example of this is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which runs through the territory of three fraternal states - Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Thus, Kazakhstan considers the development of the transport and logistics industry a priority. The country has allocated $35 million for its development over the past 15 years. Kazakhstan is interested in diversification of transport routes and the development of logistics. For these purposes, it's planned to attract another $20 billion of investments by 2025," President Tokayev said.

He stressed that the development of transport and transit corridors between Turkic states in of significant importance.

"It seems expedient to further expand the transit and export capabilities. First of all, it's necessary to modernize border checkpoints. The necessary measures should also be taken to develop alternative routes for rail and road traffic," President Tokayev said.

Moreover, he said, that it's very important to form "digital transport system" which optimizes the procedure for cargo clearance, ensure the rapid exchange of transport documentation and provide additional opportunities for entering the international market.