Azerbaijan's national carriers bulking foothold in global transportation realm

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan's national carriers have increased their share of the international transportation sector, as has the volume of goods transported, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation.

Some 135,441 Azerbaijani transportation workers worked in international cargo shipments in 2023, up from 101,843 in 2022.

"The number of local transport vehicles involved in international transportation reached 12,700 units, while transit freight traffic through our country reached 4.4 million tons," said the ministry's press release.

The ministry highlights that 59.1 million tons of cargo were transported from Azerbaijan by road in 2003, with a projected increase to 134.2 million tons in 2023.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel