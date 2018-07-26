Kazakhstan improves position in WB Logistics Performance Index

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Kazakhstan has improved its position in the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) of the World Bank (WB), according to the data published on the bank’s website.

Kazakhstan has ranked 71st in the LPI 2018, as compared to 77th place in LPI 2016.

The Logistics Performance Index is an interactive benchmarking tool created to help countries identify the challenges and opportunities they face in their performance on trade logistics and what they can do to improve their performance. The LPI 2018 allows for comparisons across 160 countries.

The LPI is based on a worldwide survey of operators on the ground (global freight forwarders and express carriers), providing feedback on the logistics “friendliness” of the countries in which they operate and those with which they trade. They combine in-depth knowledge of the countries in which they operate with informed qualitative assessments of other countries where they trade and experience of global logistics environment. Feedback from operators is supplemented with quantitative data on the performance of key components of the logistics chain in the country of work.

The LPI consists therefore of both qualitative and quantitative measures and helps build profiles of logistics friendliness for these countries. It measures performance along the logistics supply chain within a country and offers two different perspectives: international and domestic.

The main criteria for LPI include customs, infrastructure, international shipments, logistics competence, tracking and tracing and timeliness.

