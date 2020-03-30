More coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

Nine more coronavirus cases have been detected in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

Three of these cases accounted for Almaty city, three for West Kazakhstan region and three more for Akmola region.

Thus, a total of 293 coronavirus cases have officially been confirmed in Kazakhstan as of 11:00 (GMT +6) on Mar. 30, 2020.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan 167 14 Almaty city 73 6 Shymkent 2 Akmola region 9 1 Aktobe region 2 Almaty region 6 Atyrau region 12 East Kazakhstan region 2 Zhambyl region 3 West Kazakhstan region 5 Karaganda region 7 Kostanay region Kyzylorda region 2 Mangystau region 1 Pavlodar region 1 North Kazakhstan region 1 Turkestan region TOTAL 293 20 1

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 34,000. Over 723,300 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 151,900 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.