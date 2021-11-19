President of Kazakhstan launches construction at thermal power plant in Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the thermal power plant-2 named after Aitkali Zhakutov, Trend reports via Kazinform.

The president reviewed the progress on preparations for the construction of a steam and gas plant of up to 600 MW on the site.

The CEO of Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund Almasadam Satkaliyev informed the president that after the launch of gas installations, emissions of harmful substances from the thermal power plant-2 will decrease from 50,400 tons to 6,700 tons per year by 2026.

A solemn ceremony was then held to lay a commemorative capsule symbolizing the beginning of construction work.

Tokayev noted that the construction of a new plant would launch a large-scale modernization of the entire Almaty energy complex.

Almaty and the Almaty metropolitan area will be provided with sustainable energy and heating over the next five years, Tokayev said.

“We will improve the environment and provide clean air to people. For me, this is a priority. I promised the Almaty people that the government would take the necessary action to provide the city with clean air. Indeed, for a number of years, the urban population has suffered from an unhealthy environment. We have to solve this problem once and for all,” Tokayev added.