Turkish AnadoluJet launches regular flights to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The opening ceremony of the new Almaty (Kazakhstan) - Ankara (Türkiye) route was held on November 20, 2022 by the Turkish AnadoluJet budget airline, which is a subsidiary of the Turkish Airlines, took place, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

The event was held with the participation of Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development Talgat Lastayev, Deputy General Director of AnadoluJet Majit Boyar and President of Almaty International Airport JSC Alp Er Tunga Ersoy.

Flights will be operated on Boeing-737 aircraft with a frequency of twice a week by the AnadoluJet airline. The opening of this flight will have a positive impact on the development of trade, tourism, and business between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

The AnadoluJet aircraft fleet consists of 59 Boeing-737 aircraft. The company operates flights on 134 routes (69 domestic and 65 international) to 89 cities in Türkiye, Europe and the Middle East (41 domestic and 48 international).