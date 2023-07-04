Kazakhstan's KazTransOil reveals volume of oil supplies to Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Kazakhstan's KazTransOil national company supplied a total of 290,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany since the beginning of 2023, KazTransOil told Trend.

The supplies were carried out through the system of main oil pipelines of Russia's Transneft PJSC in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point with further delivery to Germany.

As noted by the company, in December 2022, KazTransOil submitted its annual request for the transportation of 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil through Transneft PJSC's main oil pipeline system in 2023, specifically towards the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for subsequent delivery to Germany. This oil transit operation is conducted in accordance with the agreement established between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on June 7, 2002.

Furthermore, KazTransOil has confirmed the technical feasibility of transporting 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil toward the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for subsequent delivery to Germany. However, the actual volume of oil transportation will depend on the specific requests made by oil companies.

Meanwhile, during the first quarter of 2023, KazTransOil experienced an increase in the volume of oil transported through its primary pipeline system. The total amount reached 10.3 million tons, which is 591,000 tons more compared to the same period the previous year.