All heads of SCO member states intend to take part in Astana summit - Kazakh president

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. All heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) intend to take part in the organization's summit in Astana, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), Trend reports via Akorda.

"We must work closely together because the Astana Summit is extremely important, given the current geopolitical situation. The whole world will be watching the course of the summit, its decisions, and its negotiations. As the host country, Kazakhstan will do everything possible to ensure the summit is successful," he noted.

Zhang Min pointed out Kazakhstan's significant contribution to developing the organization's potential.

"I highly appreciate Kazakhstan's tremendous efforts as the chairing country, as well as the special attention you pay to improving the SCO's activities. We expect the summit in Astana to be very successful," the secretary general added.

Meanwhile, the upcoming summit of the heads of SCO member states will be held in Astana on July 3–4. The summit will be dedicated to the theme “Strengthening multilateral dialogue - striving for sustainable peace and development”.

