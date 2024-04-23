Kazakhstan completes scheduled maintenance work at Shymkent Oil Refinery

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. Scheduled maintenance work at the primary oil refining complex at Kazakhstan's Shymkent Oil Refinery has been completed, Trend reports.

According to KazMunayGas (KMG, Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company), the work was completed in accordance with the schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

A technical examination of equipment and an industrial safety examination were carried out for 227 pressure vessels, 12 process furnaces, and 54 process pipelines.

In addition to personnel from Shymkent Oil Refinery, 2,110 people from 32 contractors were involved in the scheduled maintenance work.

The plant has begun start-up procedures.

Meanwhile, a roadmap has been signed in Kazakhstan to resolve priority issues for the project to expand the production capacity of the Shymkent Oil Refinery.

Thus, according to the Roadmap, the Shymkent oil refinery's production capacity will be doubled to 12 million tons.

The Shymkent Oil Refinery, which was opened in 1985 in the city of Shymkent, is Kazakhstan's newest. The plant accounts for 30 percent of the entire current volume of petroleum products generated by Kazakhstan's three refineries.

Shymkent Oil Refinery finished a large-scale renovation and redevelopment project in 2018.

As a result, the quality of the produced fuel was raised to K-5 standards, the level of environmental safety was raised, and the plant's design capacity was expanded to 6 million tons per year.