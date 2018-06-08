Kyrgyzstan approves national list of vital medicines

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Government of Kyrgyzstan approved the national list of vital medicines and medical devices (NLVMMD), the press service of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic announced, Sputnik Kyrgyzstan reports.

The NLVMMD is a list of drugs and medical products with evidence base regarding their efficacy and safety. The document is needed for hospitals to buy a sufficient number of necessary medicines.

"The NLVMMD is approved by the government. This list is needed to increase the availability of basic essential drugs for people and health care organizations," the message said.

The Ministry of Health is preparing a letter to all health organizations on the use of the improved NLVMMD.

