Kyrgyzstan approves national list of vital medicines

8 June 2018 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Government of Kyrgyzstan approved the national list of vital medicines and medical devices (NLVMMD), the press service of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic announced, Sputnik Kyrgyzstan reports.

The NLVMMD is a list of drugs and medical products with evidence base regarding their efficacy and safety. The document is needed for hospitals to buy a sufficient number of necessary medicines.

"The NLVMMD is approved by the government. This list is needed to increase the availability of basic essential drugs for people and health care organizations," the message said.

The Ministry of Health is preparing a letter to all health organizations on the use of the improved NLVMMD.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Number of Kyrgyz tourists visiting Turkey revealed
Tourism 7 June 15:19
Russia's defense chief urges CIS states to join Syria’s restoration
Russia 6 June 12:38
Artel expands export geography of household appliances, electronics (Exclusive)
Economy news 6 June 12:29
Russian president OKs deal on development of military-technical co-op with Kyrgyzstan
Russia 4 June 19:11
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan adamant to step up two-way trade to $1B
Kyrgyzstan 1 June 11:04
Kyrgyzstan provides itself with only three of nine staple goods
Kyrgyzstan 31 May 15:08
Kyrgyzstan, World Bank to enhance cooperation
Kyrgyzstan 30 May 12:31
UN Agencies support sustainable peace and development in Tajik-Kyrgyz cross-border areas
Tajikistan 29 May 13:00
Kyrgyzstan supports efforts aimed at stabilizing situation in Afghanistan
Kyrgyzstan 28 May 13:36
Russian, Iranian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents to visit China
Russia 28 May 09:35
China to provide Kyrgyzstan with grant of $55M
Kyrgyzstan 26 May 14:42
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey signed co-op plan in tourism field
Kyrgyzstan 25 May 12:44
Donald Lu nominated as candidate for post of US Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 25 May 11:53
Import in Uzbekistan exceeds export by 20%
Economy news 24 May 15:14
CIS customs services discuss drug traffic control in Almaty
Kazakhstan 24 May 13:07
Uzbekistan holds lion's share in Tajik electricity export
Oil&Gas 24 May 12:51
Prime Minister Abylgaziev will visit Chui oblast
Kyrgyzstan 24 May 11:21
UzAgro talks interim results of agricultural export
Economy news 24 May 11:05