EU to invest 36 mln euros in program of universal education for all in Kyrgyzstan

24 November 2018 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union intends to invest € 124 million in the development of various projects in Central Asia, the press service of the European Commission reported Friday following a series of meetings of foreign ministers in the EU-Central Asia format, kabar.kg reports.

As noted in the message, the EU programs, in particular, those aimed at creating jobs and sustainable development of the countries of the region, TASS wrote.

“Our bilateral program will help the Government of Kyrgyzstan in providing fair and universal education for all,” the press release presented the words of EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica. € 36 million will be allocated for this purpose.

Another six programs worth € 88 million will be aimed at developing the private sector, trade and environmental protection in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

