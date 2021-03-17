Kyrgyzstan to host workshop on climate change, role of space-based data

Unison Group, in collaboration with the SIBELIUs project implemented by Mercy Corps Kyrgyzstan, will hold a virtual workshop "Adaptation to the Climate Change in Kyrgyzstan: Situational Analysis Using Earth Observation Satellite Data" at the national level using the Zoom platform, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The national workshop will focus on climate change adaptation in the Kyrgyz Republic, in particular the impact of Earth observation satellite data from the Kyrgyz Open Data Cube on climate change adaptation in Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz Open Data Cube is a database of satellite images of the Earth, offering ready-to-analyze satellite products for monitoring environmental parameters such as drought, vegetation cover, natural anomalies (mudflows, landslides, avalanches). The Kyrgyz Data Cube can contribute to more effective management decisions for large areas as pastures and allows for adaptation measures when severe conditions develop.

Kyrgyzstan is considered one of the most vulnerable countries in Central Asia to climate change. More than 60% of the country’s population lives in rural areas and is engaged in the agricultural sector.

In order to facilitate adaptation to climate change, the Kyrgyz Data Cube will be installed by the SIBELIUs project, allowing stakeholders to efficiently store and use time series of satellite data and derived products.

The workshop will provide an opportunity for participants to learn about the results of the SILEBIUs project and the potential applications of information, derived from Earth observation satellite data and housed in the Kyrgyz Open Data Cube.