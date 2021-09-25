Greece considers abolishing visa requirements for passports of Kyrgyz citizens

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakabaev held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, the sides expressed interest in a comprehensive deepening and expansion of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation between the countries.

"The Greek side expressed its intention to consider the possibility of supplying coronavirus vaccines to Kyrgyzstan as assistance and the possibility of abolishing visa requirements for certain categories of passports," the report said.

In addition, the sides discussed upcoming bilateral events, including preparations for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries in 2022, as well as in the organization of mutual visits at high and highest levels.

For his part, Ruslan Kazakbaev invited the Greek delegation to participate in the First EU-Central Asia Economic Forum to be held in Bishkek on Nov. 5, 2021.

While discussing the situation in Afghanistan, the Kyrgyz foreign minister voiced to the Greek side a proposal to implement a joint project to admit students from Afghanistan to the Diplomatic Academy of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

The sides exchanged proposals for mutual support within the international organizations.

Following the meeting, Ruslan Kazakbaev and Nikos Dendias exchanged invitations to visit the countries.