EBRD vice president set to visit Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 26. Mark Bowman, Vice President of Policy and Partnerships at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), is scheduled to visit Kyrgyzstan from February 27 to March 1, 2024, Trend reports.

During his visit, he will engage in meetings with senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community, and customers of the EBRD in the country.

Bowman will hold discussions with key figures, including Akylbek Zhaparov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Daniyar Amangeldiev, Minister of Economy and EBRD Governor, and Ayaz Baetov, Minister of Justice.

In addition to these meetings, the EBRD Vice President will take part in a special event aimed at promoting the EBRD's Green Economy Financing Facility III. He will also introduce new e-notary and e-registration platforms designed to support the country’s digitalization strategy and enhance its business attractiveness.

In 2023, the EBRD made investments totaling 102 million euro through 22 projects in Kyrgyzstan, marking the bank's highest operational achievement in the country over the past five years. Sixty-seven percent of these projects were directed towards the private sector, with almost 40 percent of investments contributing to green initiatives.

To date, the EBRD has invested 960 million euro in Kyrgyzstan through 238 projects, primarily focusing on supporting private entrepreneurship and economic development initiatives.