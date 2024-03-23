Kyrgyzstan ready to provide assistance to victims of terrorist attack in Russia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 23. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan is ready to provide assistance to the victims of the terrorist attack in Russia, Trend reports.

According to the statement from the country's Cabinet of Ministers, this was expressed in a telegram of condolences from the Chairman of the Cabinet, Akylbek Japarov, to the Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, in connection with the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan is ready to provide the necessary comprehensive assistance and join in supporting the victims. I ask you to convey words of sympathy and support to the families and loved ones of the deceased," the message says.

Japarov expressed sincere and deep condolences regarding the terrorist act that resulted in numerous casualties at Crocus City Hall.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

The shooting resulted in the loss of 60 lives, with over 140 individuals sustaining injuries.