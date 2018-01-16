Turkmen head extends condolences over Iranian tanker accident

16 January 2018 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 16

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent a letter of condolences to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in connection with the Iranian oil tanker sunk in the East China Sea, which resulted in numerous casualties.

Berdimuhamedov conveyed the words of deep empathy and support to the relatives and friends of the victims.

An oil tanker burning in the East China Sea has sunk a week after it collided with another vessel, according to Chinese state media.

The Panama-registered Sanchi tanker sank Sunday after an explosion rocked it and sent flames shooting up, CCTV reported.

The Sanchi was carrying 136,000 tons - around 1 million barrels - of oil from Iran to South Korea when it collided with the Hong Kong-registered CF Crystal freighter in the East China Sea on Jan. 7.

Chinese maritime authorities launched a search-and-rescue operation for 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshi crew aboard the Sanchi.

Three bodies were recovered over the week and just hours before the Sanchi's sinking Sunday. Iran announced that all the ship's crew members were presumed dead, according to Iranian state media.

Azernews Newspaper
