Heads of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan mull topical political issues

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov exchanged views on the phone on current issues of the bilateral agenda, international and regional policy, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the president of Uzbekistan.

The heads of state noted the consistent strengthening of strategic partnership and multi-faceted cooperation between the two fraternal countries, the report said.

The president of Uzbekistan wished Turkmenistan success in hosting the first Caspian Economic Forum, which will be held in the Awaza national tourist zone in early August this year.

Bilateral relations of the two neighboring countries have noticeably intensified in recent years. According to the Uzbek side, the total volume of trade increased from $177 million in 2017 to $302 million in 2018.

In April 2018, the two countries signed contracts and memorandums providing for joint projects worth over $250 million .

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which have impressive hydrocarbon reserves, are in favor of diversifying energy flows. A good example is the implementation of the project for building the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline, which was commissioned in 2009.

Ashgabat is ready to intensify cooperation as part of the project on the supply of electricity from Central Asia to South Asia along the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route.

At this stage, a project on the creation of an Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman transport route is also being discussed. This will significantly increase international transit freight traffic and provide a new communication corridor to global markets.

