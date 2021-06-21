Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 21

Uzbekistan 21 June 2021 10:11 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for June 21 in Uzbekistan increased to 106,452, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 102,163 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 717 have died.

At the moment, 3,571 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 163 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 61 cases in Tashkent region, 40 cases in Surkhandarya region, 36 cases in Samarkand region, 33 cases in Fergana region, 20 cases in Bukhara region, 14 cases in Khorezm region, 12 cases each in Jizzakh, Andijan regions, 11 cases in Kashkadarya region, ten cases in Namangan region, seven cases in Syrdarya region, six cases in Karakalpakstan Republic and two cases were revealed in Navoi region.

Starting from April 1 certain restrictions have been established in Uzbekistan by the decision of the republican special commission for the preparation of the program of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transportation.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva

