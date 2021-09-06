Uzbekistan receives new vaccine consignment from China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Two more consignments of the Chinese-Uzbek vaccine against coronavirus ZF-UZ-VAC2001 have arrived in Uzbekistan from China, Trend reports via press service of Uzbek Ministry of Health.

Uzbekistan received 1.5 million doses on Sunday morning, and another 3 million were delivered early Monday morning.

The total volume of ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine purchased by Uzbekistan amounted to 18 million doses. In total, over 22.44 million doses were delivered to the country, including 460,000 doses of the Russian "Sputnik V", 986,400- AstraZeneca (free under the COVAX program) and 3 million Moderna (provided free of charge by the United States).

In total, since April 1, when the mass vaccination began, more than 15 million doses of vaccines have been applied; more than 2.12 million people have received a full course of vaccination (two or three doses, depending on the type of vaccine).

