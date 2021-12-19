Startup from Uzbekistan ranked second in Iceland’s top apps

The augmented reality mobile app developed by a team from Uzbekistan came in second in the list of the most popular AppStore in its category, downloaded in Iceland, KunUz reported citing the Ministry of Innovative Development, Trend reports citing Kabar.

SmartChain has been working on innovative technologies since 2018, carrying out a number of projects in the direction of augmented reality. Aiming the smartphone at the NazzAR icon, 3D video figures, photographs of real objects come to life on the screen of the mobile device. In our country today, the capabilities of the NazzAR mobile application are widely used in the tourism sector, especially in museums.

A virtual tour of the ministry building through the website of the Ministry of Innovative Development, a virtual interpretation of the exhibition as part of the International Week of Innovative Ideas “InnoWeek-2021” is also the result of the activities of this startup company. In addition, many elements of augmented reality have been used in the building of the Ministry of Innovative Development.

At the entrance to the building of the ministry, guests are greeted by a virtual guide, through the NazzAR mobile application, one can get information about the premises in the building of the ministry, laboratories, etc.

Participation in international exhibitions, cooperation with large government agencies and constant work on the development of the IT platform yielded positive results – in 2021 a partnership was established with an Icelandic company.

“Our team has created an exclusive and customized product for a partner called UnoAR, which includes the best technological solutions and developments of SmartChain. The first customer was one of the largest retailers in the electronics industry,” Bobur Rakhimov, director of the SmartChain IT company, says.