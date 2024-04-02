Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights to India's Mumbai

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 2. Uzbekistan Airways launched the first scheduled flight to Mumbai (India), restored after the pandemic, Trend reports.

According to the airline, the flights from Tashkent to Mumbai and back will be operated twice a week, on Mondays and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan will resume flights to Georgian Batumi on May 29. Also, the airline will launch flights to Nha Trang (Vietnam) for the first time on May 4.

Moreover, Uzbekistan Airways will start increasing the number of flights to Russia with the beginning of the spring-summer season in 2024.

According to the airline, the number of flights from Tashkent to Russia's Irkutsk, Nizhny Novgorod, and Khabarovsk will increase.