All crew members of Iranian oil tanker die: official

14 January 2018 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

The head of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, Mohammad Rastad, has confirmed that all 32 crew members of an Iranian sunken ship have passed away in the East China Sea, ISNA news agency reported.

Following the report, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has extended his condolences to the relatives of the victims of the incident.

The official earlier in the day announced that the stricken oil tanker was sinking, expressing no hope to rescue the crew members.

The ship has been ablaze for almost a week since it collided with another vessel on January 6 in the East China.

Rescuers earlier this week recovered one body from the sea and two bodies from the ship after a group of Chinese rescue workers managed to get into the ship for about half an hour.

Following the incident, 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis who were working on the oil tanker went missing.

