Iran suspends flights from Iraq over new strain of COVID-19

All the flights from Iraq to Iran were suspended for one week as of Sunday, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization announced in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This decision was made as a preemptive measure to protect the health of the Iranian citizens amidst the spread of a mutated type of COVID-19, said the statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.

All the airlines are required to inform their passengers about the new measure in a timely manner, it added.

Iran on Sunday warned of the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic during the upcoming Iranian new year Nowruz starting on March 20.