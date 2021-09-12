IAEA chief meets with top Iranian nuclear official in Tehran
New Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and the visiting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi held talks here on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.
The talks were held at the AEOI office in Tehran.
IAEA chief arrived in the Iranian capital late on Saturday and was welcomed by Iranian officials.
The visit is taking place coincident with suggestions of an agreement between Iran and the IAEA on access to monitoring equipment.
