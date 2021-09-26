Iran sends 2nd consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: media

Iran have sent its second batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, local media reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The consignment, containing 21 tons of food items, was carried by an Iranian plane to the Kabul airport on Saturday.

According to Press TV, an Iranian plane landed in the Kabul airport last week and delivered the first shipment of Iran's humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, including food and medicine.

For the main part, Afghanistan relies on Iran for transit routes and imports, including fuel.

According to the Iranian customs officials, all Iran's borders with Afghanistan have reopened and goods are transiting safely.