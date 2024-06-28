Presidential election kicks off in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Today at 08:00 local time, early presidential election began in Iran, Trend reports.

61,452,321 voters have the right to vote in the 14th presidential election.

Four candidates will compete for the presidency: Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Saeed Jalili, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi.

To recall, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.