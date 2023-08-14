Iran’s nuclear talks are more political than economic, analyst says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Discussions about Iran's nuclear program no longer have economic, but political goals, said Bahman Arman, an Iranian economic analyst, Trend reports.

According to him, as a result of the US imposing new sanctions after withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) related to Iran's nuclear program, necessary equipment and spare parts cannot imported to Iran in various fields. Because the countries that produce the mentioned equipment and spare parts do not want to face US sanctions.

“It can be said that the sanctions have brought all economic sectors of Iran to its knees. It is clear from the content of the nuclear talks held so far that the discussions are not focused on the negative effects of sanctions on Iran's economy. More political issues and disputes are being discussed,” Arman added.

The analyst also pointed out that in discussions about Iran's nuclear program, the opposite parties (the US, the UK, France, Russia, China and Germany) do not pay serious attention to Iran's economic interests. Instead, all parties to the nuclear debate focus on their own interests.

Arman noted that Iran's nuclear negotiating team should keep Iran's economy in the main focus in all discussions. Iran's goal should be to revive the country's economy and develop itself in all areas.

“The recent indirect talks between Iran and the US have resulted in the exchange of prisoners between the two countries and the unblocking of Iran's frozen assets in abroad. With the unblocking of frozen assets in South Korea, those funds can only be spent to a limited extent. This is not very effective for Iran's economy,” he said.

On May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program precipitated the establishment of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany). The US announced its departure from the agreement in May 2018 and implemented sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. To sustain the agreements established as part of the JCPOA, European signatories began in January 2019, and INSTEX, a financial vehicle for continuing trade with Iran, was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it will no longer meet its duties under the pact to sell more than 300 kilograms of uranium, citing the failure of other signatories to do so.

On July 7, Iran announced that it would not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

On September 5 of the same year, Iran announced its commitment to enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in the JCPOA.

On November 5, 2019, Iran announced that it had taken the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

On January 5, 2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within the JCPOA.

