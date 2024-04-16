Nuclear industry to yield huge profits - Iran's atomic energy organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The nuclear industry can bring Iran great revenues in various fields, Iran's Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the event dedicated to the signing of a cooperation document between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the Ministry of Cooperation, Labor, and Social Security.

According to him, the nuclear industry creates added value in the production of various products, and in many cases, it is possible to avoid exporting products in raw form through this industry.

Eslami stated that Iran plans to take fundamental steps in the nuclear industry in the current Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025).

Meanwhile, a recently signed cooperation document was signed between Mohammad Eslami, chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and Sowlat Mortazavi, Iran's Minister of Cooperation, Labor, and Social Security.

The document on cooperation will utilize the potential of companies under the Ministry of Cooperation, Labor, and Social Security to benefit from technical expertise in identifying and exploring mining resources.

To note, Iran declares that it is using its nuclear program in agriculture, health, electrical engineering, etc., and is taking steps to this end, starting with the discovery of uranium, mining of uranium stone, production of yellow key, etc.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel