Brazilian Justice Minister arrives in Georgia to enhance bilateral ties

23 June 2018 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

The Brazilian Justice Minister Torquato Jardim arrived in Georgia to further enhance bilateral ties between his country and Georgia and to reaffirm support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Agenda reports.

During his meeting with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani the officials spoke about foreign policy topics and Georgia’s priorities as a chair country of the Open Government Partnership (OGP).

Georgia welcomes Brazil’s participation in the OGP gathering in Tbilisi in July,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
OSCE makes statement in connection with visit to South Caucasus
Politics 02:01
Azerbaijan chose to co-op with West, hasn't changed position since - PM
Politics 22 June 11:12
Georgia’s central bank finalist in Global Inclusion Awards 2018
Georgia 22 June 10:09
Georgian Airways resumes Astana-Batumi flights
Economy news 21 June 12:46
Volume of cargo transportation via Poti port from Azerbaijan revealed
Economy news 21 June 11:23
Georgian parliament approves new government
Georgia 21 June 09:13
Georgia’s trade with EU worth $1.34 billion in Jan-May 2018
Georgia 20 June 10:05
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 19 June 11:05
EU-Georgia launch two projects for supporting sustainable rural development
Georgia 18 June 10:06
Ernst & Young reveals SOCAR's revenues from activities abroad
Oil&Gas 16 June 07:00
Ernst & Young reveal SOCAR's revenues from activities abroad
Oil&Gas 14 June 16:08
Travel time from Turkey to Azerbaijan to halve
Business 14 June 13:24
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 June 19:59
Georgian PM announces resignation
Georgia 13 June 19:46
State Minister for Asylum and Migration of Belgium visits Georgia
Georgia 13 June 10:46
President Aliyev attends TANAP opening ceremony in Turkey (PHOTO)
Politics 12 June 18:43
Azerbaijani enterprise may establish export to Georgia, Central Asian countries
Business 11 June 20:51
Azerbaijan's investments in Georgia down
Economy news 11 June 17:57