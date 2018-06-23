Brazilian Justice Minister arrives in Georgia to enhance bilateral ties

The Brazilian Justice Minister Torquato Jardim arrived in Georgia to further enhance bilateral ties between his country and Georgia and to reaffirm support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Agenda reports.

During his meeting with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani the officials spoke about foreign policy topics and Georgia’s priorities as a chair country of the Open Government Partnership (OGP).

Georgia welcomes Brazil’s participation in the OGP gathering in Tbilisi in July,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

