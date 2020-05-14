Coronavirus death toll reaches12 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

Georgia has reported 12th death due to COVID-19, Trend reports with reference to the government's stopcov.ge website.

As reported, the 81-year-old woman suffered from several underlying illnesses.

Most people who have died from coronavirus in Georgia were elderly individuals or patients who suffered from underlying illnesses.

As of May 14, 257 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia, while the figure was 264 on May 13.

Since February 2020 Georgia, has had 652 cases of the coronavirus. Some 383 of the 652 people have recovered and 12patients have died.

