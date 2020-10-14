Georgia reports 680 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 680 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on October 14, bringing the total number of infected people to 13,521, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 292 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of cured persons to 7,159.

Seven patients died of the virus last night. The virus-related death toll stands at 109.

Some 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Currently, 5,590 people are in quarantine, and 836 more – under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356