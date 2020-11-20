Georgia reports 3,768 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,768 new cases of coronavirus, 4,055 recoveries, and 41 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 18,008 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of November 20.

The new 3,768 cases were recorded in Tbilisi - 1,443 cases, Adjara - 676 cases, Imereti - 541 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 186 cases, Shida Kartli - 165 cases, Guria - 52 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 368 cases, Kakheti - 130 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 91 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 96 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 24 cases.

Since then 77,932 individuals have recovered, while 894 others have died.

Some 5,879 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, 838 of the 5,879 patients are in critical condition, 410 of the 838 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

