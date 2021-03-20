Georgian servicemen return from EU mission in Central African Republic

Georgia 20 March 2021
The National Guard of Georgia platoon has completed its peacekeeping duties in the European Union training mission (EUTM RCA) in the Central African Republic, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The platoon, which served at the M’Poko-Moana base in the city of Bangui over the past six months, has returned to Georgia.

The unit was tasked with providing base security for Camp UCATEX in Bangui, conducting motorised patrols and carrying out convoys and escorts.

Georgian peacekeepers have been distinguished for their service in the EUTM RCA in the Central African Republic, with military awards handed out to officers from the National Guard over the past several years.

