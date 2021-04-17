EU to hand over 30 vehicles to Georgia Border Police

The European Union together with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) handed over thirty 4WD vehicles to the Border Police of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Ten vehicles have already been handed over to the Border Police in October of 2020. The vehicles will help to reveal and react upon the illegal activities at the border, and improve capabilities of border guards when patrolling.

“The European Union and Georgia closely cooperate in direction of border security strengthening,” EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell claimed.

The project is a part of EU’s Security, Accountability and Fight against Crime in Georgia (SAFE) program. Its budget is 6 million Euros (24 million GEL).