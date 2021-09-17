Johnson & Johnson to supply Georgia with coronavirus vaccines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17

The Jonson & Jonson coronavirus vaccine is planned to be delivered to Georgia at the end of October, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

“The Jonson & Jonson vaccine is due in October at the latest, but this is such a small amount that it is unlikely to significantly affect the vaccination process. We are talking about only 50,000 doses, which means 50,000 vaccinated,” said the head of the National Technical Group of Immunization Consultants, medical director of the Iashvili Children's Central Hospital Ivane Chkhaidze.

He recalled that for the emergence of immunity, one vaccination with Jonson & Jonson is enough, and not two, as is the case with other vaccines.

The drug, developed by the American concern Johnson & Johnson is recognized by the World Health Organization as safe and effective in protecting people from the most serious risks associated with COVID-19, including death, hospitalization, and severe illness.

Janssen is approved by the relevant EU agency and the European Commission and is approved for use in the United States. The vaccine has passed the examination of the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) and the US Food and Drug Administration.

At the moment, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines are available in Georgia.

According to the latest data, 1.61 million vaccinations were carried out in Georgia. Of these, 935,094 people were vaccinated with one dose, 675,215 were fully vaccinated with two doses.

