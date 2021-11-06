Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 6

Georgia 6 November 2021 10:51 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 5,240 new COVID-19 cases, 2,235 recoveries, and 68 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 53,544 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 33,490 tests were rapid, while the remaining 20,054 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 748,751, among them 684,154 people have recovered and 10,368 have died.

There are 37 people quarantined, 6,707 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,313 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 6, more than 2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,942 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
UK seeks long-term gas deal with Qatar, asks to become 'supplier of last resort’
UK seeks long-term gas deal with Qatar, asks to become 'supplier of last resort’
Moody's raises Saudi Arabia's outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’, affirms A1 rating
Moody's raises Saudi Arabia's outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’, affirms A1 rating
Iran, Oman emphasize on developing bilateral trade ties
Iran, Oman emphasize on developing bilateral trade ties
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Bread prices in Georgia forecasted to increase Georgia 11:47
Armenian diaspora puts serious pressure on Armenia - ex-Turkish FM Politics 11:44
Russia, US maintain substantive dialogue on strategic stability - Moscow's deputy UN envoy Russia 11:41
Iranian currency rates for November 6 Finance 11:30
Global Baku Forum is unique platform that world leaders turn to - Russian political analyst Politics 11:27
UK seeks long-term gas deal with Qatar, asks to become 'supplier of last resort’ Europe 11:26
Karabakh conflict impeded dev’t of S.Caucasus region – ex-employee of US State Dep’t Politics 10:51
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 6 Georgia 10:51
Aide to Azerbaijani president on Aghdam: we didn't think destruction would be so large-scale Politics 10:50
Karabakh conflict is over - aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 10:41
Georgia, Germany to co-op in green hydrogen production Georgia 10:29
Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty to contribute to establishment of regional peace - aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 10:20
Signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan beneficial for Armenia - Turkish MP Binali Yildirim Politics 10:17
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC opens tender on spare parts, batteries for UPS Tenders 10:08
Azerbaijani Ombudsman appeals to int’l organizations regarding Armenia's environmental terror Politics 10:01
Eighth panel within VIII Global Baku Forum under motto "The world after COVID-19” starts Politics 09:49
U.S. Senate bill would limit big tech mergers US 09:47
Georgia's coal production significantly up Georgia 09:32
Launch of Crew-3 mission to ISS postponed again, NASA says Other News 08:52
Turkey will continue to be next to Azerbaijan - Hulusi Akar Politics 08:33
U.S. Democrats pass $1 trln infrastructure bill, ending daylong standoff US 08:26
Polish entrepreneurs interested in presenting modern green technologies in Georgia Oil&Gas 08:00
Iran ready to dispatch specialized workforce to Finland Business 07:50
1,328 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:05
Moody's raises Saudi Arabia's outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’, affirms A1 rating Arab World 06:29
Barcelona appoint Xavi as new head coach Other News 05:55
Austria tightens coronavirus restrictions further Europe 05:10
White House to consider not using nuclear weapons first, newspaper says US 04:26
Pfizer says its antiviral pill slashes risk of severe COVID-19 by 89% Other News 03:49
DR Congo reports 11 Ebola cases: WHO Other News 03:12
UK records another 34,029 new coronavirus cases Europe 02:31
UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Ethiopia Other News 01:56
Romania's coronavirus death toll passes 50,000 Europe 01:17
Russia ready to assist in launching negotiations on defining Armenian-Azerbaijani border - Foreign Ministry Politics 00:50
Kazakhstan almost twofold increase petroleum oil exports to Lithuania Oil&Gas 00:01
Chronicles of Victory: November 6, 2020 Politics 00:01
Azerbaijani boxer becomes world champion Society 5 November 23:40
Kerry says US, Russian delegations talked in Glasgow about methane emissions US 5 November 23:05
Uzbekistan’s tomato exports down by 7 thousand tons Uzbekistan 5 November 22:29
Iran, Oman emphasize on developing bilateral trade ties Iran 5 November 22:17
Georgian CEC recounts votes from 274 polling stations after election run-offs, results unchanged Georgia 5 November 21:57
Greta Thunberg brands UN climate summit ‘a failure’ Other News 5 November 21:39
AZAL to operate special flights to Jeddah Transport 5 November 21:19
Chairman of Committee on Religious and Waqf Affairs of Egyptian Parliament congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 5 November 20:38
President of Kazakhstan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 5 November 20:31
Uzbekneftegaz to place Eurobonds at London Stock Exchange Uzbekistan 5 November 20:01
President Ilham Aliyev receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State (VIDEO) Politics 5 November 19:58
Price indexes of industrial and transport sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 5 November 19:57
Mauritian ex-president talks about problem with greenhouse gas emissions Politics 5 November 19:52
President Ilham Aliyev holds phone talks with President of Uzbekistan Politics 5 November 19:21
Difficulties pertain with COVID-19 vaccination process - former speaker of Israeli Knesset Society 5 November 18:55
Uzbek companies to expand co-op in production of chemical products Uzbekistan 5 November 18:45
COVID-19 pandemic reveals shortcomings worldwide - former Slovenian president Society 5 November 18:45
Azerbaijan confirms 2,440 more COVID-19 cases, 2,016 recoveries Society 5 November 18:33
Uzbek economy continuing solid growth - Bluestone Investment Bank Uzbekistan 5 November 18:23
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia opens tender to repair and modernize engines Tenders 5 November 18:23
VMedia channel on YouTube: Who is against restoration of roads in Armenia? (VIDEO) Politics 5 November 18:20
Turkmenistan discloses volume of vegetable, melon products to be harvested Business 5 November 18:18
Haldor Topsoe talks on operations at SOCAR Carbamide Oil&Gas 5 November 18:12
Azerbaijani FM discusses various issues on agenda with Sec-Gen of Turkic Council (PHOTO) Politics 5 November 18:05
Azerbaijani FM receives BSEC Secretary-General (PHOTO) Politics 5 November 17:56
Georgia’s draft state budget to be submitted to parliament Georgia 5 November 17:48
President Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen who died restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity Politics 5 November 17:47
Gradual increase in OPEC+ output to flip oil market into surplus Oil&Gas 5 November 17:27
Kazakhstan to buy electricity from Russia for crypto miners Kazakhstan 5 November 17:25
ADA University presents new publication dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day Society 5 November 17:23
Georgian exports of oil products double Georgia 5 November 17:18
Kazakhstan’s bank unveils reasons for weakening of national currency Kazakhstan 5 November 17:16
Most of world's population is facing hunger - UN FAO representative Politics 5 November 17:03
Technology can help prevent climate change problems - ex-Advisor to US State Dep’t Politics 5 November 17:02
We’ll lead even if you don’t: Indian schoolgirl to world leaders at COP26 Other News 5 November 16:47
India conducts key flight test of anti-airfield weapon Other News 5 November 16:46
Uzbekistan improving efficiency of investment projects Uzbekistan 5 November 16:42
Climate change seriously affecting agriculture - Egyptian ex-minister Economy 5 November 16:41
Azercell launches auto balance top-up service Society 5 November 16:38
Kazakh energy ministry talks increase of gasoline prices Kazakhstan 5 November 16:38
International conference “Bridges of spirituality – from Nizami to Navoi” held in Tashkent (PHOTO) Uzbekistan 5 November 16:20
bp updates on progress in first SWAP exploration well drilling Oil&Gas 5 November 16:16
Former head of Arab League talks international importance of VIII Global Baku Forum Politics 5 November 16:16
South Caucasus Pipeline’s daily average throughput rises Oil&Gas 5 November 16:06
Fortissimo buys 77% stake in Sela Software Israel 5 November 16:06
Kuwait nominates former governor as new OPEC chief Arab World 5 November 16:03
Uzbekistan completes work on pumping gas into UGS Uzbekistan 5 November 16:03
Emergent slumps as U.S. terminates COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deal US 5 November 16:00
Auction opens in Turkmenistan to privatize state facilities Business 5 November 15:59
Kuwait and Kyrgyzstan to consider possibility of exchanging students and teachers Kyrgyzstan 5 November 15:57
Euro zone retail sales record surprise fall on weak Germany Europe 5 November 15:55
Turkmengas opens tender to purchase general plant equipment, electrotechnical goods Tenders 5 November 15:49
Kazakh company opens tender to repair equipment Tenders 5 November 15:49
bp records increase in South Caucasus Pipeline operating expenditure Oil&Gas 5 November 15:46
World must realize importance of transition to alternative energy sources - former Spanish FM Oil&Gas 5 November 15:45
Kyrgyzstan reveals electricity volume received from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 5 November 15:44
Uzbekistan discloses data on cement import from Turkmenistan Business 5 November 15:40
bp updates on well drilling for Shah Deniz 2 Oil&Gas 5 November 15:30
Iran sees increases in trade with regional countries Business 5 November 15:30
Airbus shares fall 1% after lower Oct deliveries Europe 5 November 15:28
Austria lifts restrictions on air travel with Russia from November 9 Russia 5 November 15:25
Shah Deniz 2 reaches full production rates from East South flank Oil&Gas 5 November 14:51
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin set to go global after WHO gives it a booster Other News 5 November 14:51
Issues on agenda of Global Baku Forum very relevant - ex-president of Ukraine Politics 5 November 14:49
All news