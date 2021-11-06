Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Georgia has reported 5,240 new COVID-19 cases, 2,235 recoveries, and 68 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 53,544 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 33,490 tests were rapid, while the remaining 20,054 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 748,751, among them 684,154 people have recovered and 10,368 have died.

There are 37 people quarantined, 6,707 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,313 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 6, more than 2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,942 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

