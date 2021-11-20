Georgian NCDC Head to call on population to vaccinate against flu

Head of the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze called on the population for vaccination against flu virus, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Gamkrelidze said that 200 thousand doses of 4-component French vaccines would be free of charge. He said the jabs were primarily envisaged for the risk-group and elderly people, medical personnel, teachers and patients with chronic diseases.

“The flu virus has not yet appeared in the country. You know are carrying out a weekly monitoring throughout the country. The flu virus will likely appear at the end of November or at the beginning of December. We should be prepared,” Gamkrelidze said.

NCDC Head said about 90 thousand people had already got the flu jabs and over 100 thousand was available in the network.