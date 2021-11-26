Georgia reveals most used transport for importing goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The largest volume of Georgia’s imports from January through September 2021 accounted for motor transport, which amounted to $3.2 billion, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The figure of the current year increased by 33.3 percent, compared to $2.4 billion over the same period of 2020.

The second-largest means of transport by imports in Georgia over the reporting period of 2021 is maritime transport, which amounted to $2.3 billion – an increase of 9.5 percent, compared to $2.1 billion over the first 9 months of 2020.

Air transport ranks third among leading means of transport in Georgia over the reporting period of 2021, with a total of $612.2 million of imported goods – an increase of 43.9 percent, compared to $425.2 million over the first 9 months of 2020.

The remaining share of Georgian imports in the reporting period of 2021 fell on rail transport ($562.9 million) and other means of transport ($231.6 million).

Meanwhile, total Georgian imports from January through September 2021 amounted to $7 billion, which is an increase of 21.6 percent, compared to $5.7 billion in the reporting period of 2020.

