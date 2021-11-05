UN chief calls for political solution to crisis in Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese Armed Forces, to find a political solution to the ongoing crisis during a phone call on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The secretary-general "encouraged the developments of all efforts toward resolving the political crisis in Sudan and urgently restoring the constitutional order and Sudan's transitional process," according to a readout of the secretary-general's phone call with al-Burhan.

The top UN official "reiterated his call for the release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other civilians arbitrarily detained in Sudan."

"The secretary-general reaffirmed that the United Nations will continue to stand with the people of Sudan as they strive to fulfill their aspirations for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future," according to the readout.